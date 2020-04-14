new haven

2 Injured, Car Heavily Damaged After Colliding With Ambulance in New Haven

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are injured and a car is heavily damaged after colliding with an ambulance in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Columbus Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

A car with heavy damage was seen on its side with its window smashed at the scene. Damage was also seen on an ambulance in the road nearby.

Local

COVID-19 57 mins ago

Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Bridgeport Mayor Requests COVID-19 Testing for First Responders as 33 Are in Quarantine

Two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. No determination of fault has been made, officers added.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us