Manchester

Car hits 12-year-old on scooter in Manchester: police

By Angela Fortuna

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Manchester Monday evening, police said.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of Hilliard Street near Adam Street after hearing that a vehicle and scooter collided.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said a 12-year-old was on the scooter at the time of the crash, and they were transported to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.

The driver stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us