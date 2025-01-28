Car hits 12-year-old on scooter in Manchester: police

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Manchester Monday evening, police said.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of Hilliard Street near Adam Street after hearing that a vehicle and scooter collided.

Authorities said a 12-year-old was on the scooter at the time of the crash, and they were transported to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.

The driver stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.