Car hits 12-year-old on scooter in Manchester: police

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Manchester Monday evening, police said.
Manchester police said they responded to the area of Hilliard Street near Adam Street after hearing that a vehicle and scooter collided.
Authorities said a 12-year-old was on the scooter at the time of the crash, and they were transported to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.
The driver stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.
