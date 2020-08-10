87-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Hits Building in Winsted

An 87-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was in hit a building on Bridge Street in Winsted on Monday morning.

Police identified the driver as 87-year-old Doris Marino, of Winsted.

She was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra and the vehicle struck the building at 10 Bridge Street just after 11 am., according to police.

Marino was unresponsive. first responders performed CPR and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Officials said a LifeStar medical transport helicopter was called, then cancelled.

The State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Twombly of the Winchester Police Department 860-372-2721