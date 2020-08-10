winsted

87-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Hits Building in Winsted

A car struck a building in Winsted
NBC Connecticut

An 87-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was in hit a building on Bridge Street in Winsted on Monday morning.

Police identified the driver as 87-year-old Doris Marino, of Winsted.

She was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra and the vehicle struck the building at 10 Bridge Street just after 11 am., according to police.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 6 hours ago

Lamont Says Trump Plan Would Cost Connecticut $500 Million

Manchester 6 hours ago

Crash Involving Juveniles, Shooting Under Investigation in Manchester

Marino was unresponsive. first responders performed CPR and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Officials said a LifeStar medical transport helicopter was called, then cancelled.

The State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Twombly of the Winchester Police Department 860-372-2721

This article tagged under:

winsted
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us