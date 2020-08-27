Car Involved in Fatal Torrington Crash Appeared to be Racing: Police

Torrington police said a crash that killed a 47-year-old man may have been caused by two cars that were racing.

According to police, two vehicles, including a 2010 Audi A4, were apparently racing while driving west on Route 202 Thursday around 2 p.m. The Audi was passing the second vehicle when it struck a third car, a Lincoln sedan, which was traveling east.

The driver of the Lincoln was killed and a passenger was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with internal but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the Audi fled on food.

The driver of the second vehicle was located, and all three cars seized as part of the investigation.

Police said they have identified the driver of the Audi, but have not released the suspect's name. The Lincoln's driver, described as a 47-year-old man who does not live in Torrington, has not been publicly identified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tyler Otis at 860-489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at 860-489-2063.