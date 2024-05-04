Norwalk

Car merging onto I-95 South hit fuel truck before fiery crash in Norwalk: state police

Angela Paniccia

NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned that a car merging onto Interstate 95 South hit a fuel truck that later hit a tractor-trailer before all three vehicles caught on fire on Thursday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said a Chevrolet Camaro was entering I-95 south from Route 7 when it hit the front of a fuel truck that was in the right lane. That collision caused the fuel truck to veer into the center lane and hit a tractor-trailer truck in the lane.

After the collision, state police said the fuel truck burst into flames and the other two vehicles caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The fuel truck carrying gasoline caught on fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass. The heat from the fire damaged the overpass and the bridge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crews have been demolishing the bridge since Friday morning. On Saturday, the bridge was mostly demolished as the support steel was being cut into smaller pieces.

Once the bridge is fully removed, the State Dept. of Transportation will begin repaving the road. There are also plans to build a new bridge, but it will take about a year.

The highway is expected to be open again by the Monday morning commute.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

Crews extinguish fire at scrap yard in Manchester

Bradley Airport 4 hours ago

Honor Flight Connecticut takes 50 veterans to Washington, DC

At this time, no enforcement action has been taken. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us