State Dept. of Transportation officials said they're expecting traffic delays after a car rollover on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

The crash happened on I-84 West between exits 50 and 48.

Connecticut State Police said the driver fled the scene. It appears that crews are actively searching the area.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Police said no other cars were involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.