Car pulled from Connecticut River in Middletown

A car was pulled from the Connecticut River in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.

Police began a search for a vehicle when they received a report on Tuesday night that someone drove a vehicle into the Connecticut River.

Officers responded to Harbor Park around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday and a search was conducted until it needed to be suspended for safety and lack of light.

The search resumed on Wednesday and a vehicle was found on Wednesday afternoon and pulled from the water, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.