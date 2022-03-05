Car Pulled Over by State Police in Shoulder of I-95N in Groton Struck by Another Vehicle

A car that was pulled over by state police in the shoulder of Interstate 95 north in the Town of Groton was struck by another vehicle on Wednesday and the entire incident was caught on the police car's cameras.

A trooper conducted a vehicle stop on a car that had been traveling 88 miles per hour in the posted 65 miles per hour zone on I-95 north in the Town of Groton around 4:05 p.m.

During the stop, state police said the trooper learned the driver had a suspended Connecticut driver's license and began issuing a misdemeanor summons.

As the trooper was issuing the summons in his police car with the emergency lighting and arrow bar activated, authorities said a Jeep Wrangler crossed into the shoulder, narrowly missed the police car and hit the driver's side of the car that had been pulled over.

The crash was caught on the police car's cameras, caused minor injuries to one of the drivers and disabled both vehicles, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was found to have no insurance on his vehicle, state police said. He was summoned to court for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.

State police are reminding residents of Connecticut's Move Over Law.

According to state police, the Move Over Law states:

"The “Move Over” law requires a driver traveling on a highway with at least two lanes in each direction, when approaching one or more emergency vehicles that are stationary or traveling significantly below the posted speed limit on the shoulder, lane, or breakdown lane, to immediately slow to a reasonable speed below the posted speed limit and, if driving in an adjacent lane, move over one lane."

By following the Move Over Law, troopers said it helps reduce needless secondary crashes and saves lives.