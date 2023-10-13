Car rental finds loaded gun inside vehicle in Windsor Locks: police

Police are investigating after a car rental agency found a loaded gun inside one of their vehicles in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.

The manager of AVIS car rental located on Ella Grasso Turnpike called authorities to report that a car was dropped off from the Hartford location for maintenance with a gun inside.

An employee found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine in the driver's area of the vehicle, according to police.

The gun was seized and police will further examine it as a part of their investigation. No additional information was immediately available.