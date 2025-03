A car rollover in Salisbury closed a section of Route 44 Saturday afternoon, according to State police.

Police said the accident happened in the area of 246 Canaan Road.

Authorities said the person is suffering minor injuries.

Police said the road is closed and will re-open once the road is cleared.

The investigation is still ongoing.