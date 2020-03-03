Car Rolls Down Hill, Narrowly Misses Building During Wethersfield Crash

A woman had to be extricated from her car taken to the hospital after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Joe Martelle of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the single-car crash on Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon. The car took out a sign and rolled down the hill, missing the building at 170 Ridge Road by about an inch, Martelle said.

The elderly female driver was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued. Despite significant damage to the vehicle, Martelle said the driver was taken to the hospital and is “doing fine.”

“She’s very lucky. Seatbelts save lives,” Martelle said.

More details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.