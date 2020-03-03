Wethersfield

Car Rolls Down Hill, Narrowly Misses Building During Wethersfield Crash

NBC Connecticut

A woman had to be extricated from her car taken to the hospital after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Joe Martelle of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the single-car crash on Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon. The car took out a sign and rolled down the hill, missing the building at 170 Ridge Road by about an inch, Martelle said.

The elderly female driver was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued. Despite significant damage to the vehicle, Martelle said the driver was taken to the hospital and is “doing fine.”

Local

stonington 47 mins ago

Truck Fire Shuts Down I-95 North in Stonington

Stafford Springs 1 hour ago

Driver Nearly Hit Troopers Speeding Away From Traffic Stop: Police

“She’s very lucky. Seatbelts save lives,” Martelle said.

More details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldcrash
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us