Car slams into North Branford Town Hall

A person was seriously injured after crashing their car into the North Branford Town Hall early Friday morning.

Police responded to the town hall at 909 Foxon Road around 1:45 a.m. and found a car with extensive damage.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. They did not release his identity, but described him as an adult male.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the car and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The crash caused minor structural damge to the building, but Town Hall opened Friday morning and all town services are fully operational, according to police.

The accident is under investigation by the South Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Team.