Car Stolen From Bristol Man Selling Car on Facebook

A Bristol man meeting up with someone to sell a car he posted on Facebook Marketplace was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

Officials said a 21-year-old was meeting a prospective buyer for the car at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday when he was held at gunpoint and forced to give up his car.

Police said the two men met at Cumberland Farms in the Forestville section of town so the prospective buyer could take the car for a test drive.

The alleged buyer got into the driver's seat with the seller in the front passenger seat and an accomplice got into the back seat, according to police. After driving the car a short distance, the person in the back seat pulled out a gun and forced the owner to give the car's key fob over.

The seller got out of the car and the two individuals drove off, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Bristol Police said the two alleged buyers initially came to the gas station in a dark-colored Infiniti, which was driven by a third person. Both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts and jeans at the time of the robbery.

The stolen car was last seen on Interstate 91 North heading into Massachusetts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3011. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 860-585-8477 or by emailing BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.