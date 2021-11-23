Car Stolen From Waterbury Plaza With 12-Year-Old Girl Inside

A car was stolen from a Waterbury business plaza with a 12-year-old girl in the back seat Monday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at a plaza at 2457 East Main Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A woman left her Dodge Charger running in the parking lot with her daughter in the back as she ran into a business to check on her son, who was attending an activity, police said.

When she came out, the car was gone.

Police said the woman's daughter showed up a few minutes later and said she was let out of the car before the thief left the parking lot. She was not hurt, police said.

Police are still looking for the 2016 black Dodge Charger with Connecticut dealer plate DV4838.

Anyone who sees the car or has information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.