Car Stolen from Watertown Gas Station in 7 Seconds: Police

It took all of seven seconds for a car that was left running at a Watertown gas station to be stolen over the weekend, police said, and they are warning people to lock their doors and not leave the keys in the vehicle.

The car, a black Nissan Altima, was outside of the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike, with the keys inside and the car was left running when the driver went inside at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. In around seven seconds, the car was gone.

On Saturday night, a vehicle with keys left inside was stolen from CVS, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They said there has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles throughout town and in the area and they are warning that people could be waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running and unattended.