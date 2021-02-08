Hamden

Car Stolen in Hamden With 6-Month-Old Child Inside

NBC Connecticut

A car was stolen in Hamden Monday afternoon with a 6-month-old child inside, but the child was found a short time later unharmed, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of the stolen vehicle with the baby inside.

The person driving the car went into a store and left the keys in the ignition. Someone jumped in the car and took off, according to police.

Police were in the process of requesting an Amber Alert when they were notified that the vehicle and the baby were located by a Yale University police officer near 1 Whalley Avenue in New Haven around 5:30 p.m. The baby was not hurt.

A suspect was taken into custody but police have not released any information on that person.

