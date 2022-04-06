Car Stolen, Several Others Broken into in Guilford

The Guilford Police Department is urging residents to be more cautious when it comes to car safety.

On Monday night, a person in Guilford had their car stolen. According to police, the person had left their car unlocked with the keys still inside the vehicle.

Guilford police said thieves entered about a dozen other unlocked cars, some of which contained wallets with enough details to steal someone's identity.

According to authorities, the thieves broke into the cars south of the Green and managed to do so in 15 minutes.

Police are urging residents to, "lock your cars, take your keys and take your stuff."