Hartford police are asking for the public's help after a truck was stolen with a dog inside of it on Monday.

According to officials, the grey 2013 GMC Sierra pick-up truck had the keys in the vehicle when it was stolen from Bushnell St.

Authorities said an 11-yr-old Pom/Alaskan Eskimo mix was in the truck at time of the theft.

Anyone with information should call Hartford police at (860) 757-4000.