Car Strikes Moose on Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven

A car struck a moose on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven on Wednesday morning and the moose has died.

According to state police, the moose was struck on the northbound side of the highway near exit 63.

The moose has died. It's unclear if the moose died from the impact of the collision or if it had to be put down.

Investigators believe the driver involved in the collision left the scene.

No injuries were reported.