A car struck a cyclist in Bolton Friday afternoon, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the scene on Hebron Road around 4:20 p.m.

LifeStar helicopter was also called to the scene.

There is no word on the cyclist's injuries.

Police said the scene remained active just prior to 5 p.m.