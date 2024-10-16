Officers in Waterbury stopped a car that was reported stolen and found that the 17-year-old driver was wanted in connection with a homicide last year, according to police.

Officers were patrolling West Main Street just before 10 p.m. when they were alerted about a 2012 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen out of New Haven and was traveling ahead of the cruiser.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the Hyundai backed into the police cruiser, hit another vehicle and eventually stopped. The two people inside it were then taken into custody.

As police investigated, they learned that the driver, a 17-year-old young man male of Hartford, was wanted in connection with the homicide of 18-year-old Joseph Zavala on Nov. 18 and he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Police said he is the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with investigation into Zavala’s death.

The teen was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment in the first degree, engaging police in a pursuit and several motor vehicle-related offenses in connection with the traffic stop.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Waterbury woman, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.