Car Thefts in Wallingford Have Skyrocketed in the Last 2 Months: Police

Wallingford Police shared a whopping statistic about car thefts in town so far this year.

The number of stolen vehicle complaints have gone up 243% from the same period last year. The police department said there have been a total of 24 reported thefts compared to last year's seven.

The uptick in thefts is largely due to people leaving their vehicles unlocked and running to warm their cars up in the morning, according to police.

Officers say thieves across the state are targeting cars being left in a vulnerable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"While we recognize citizens would like their morning commute to be pleasant, if you leave your keys in your vehicle while it is running or warning up in the morning, there is a risk that your car will be stolen," police said.

The police department has a few suggestions for residents to avoid getting their cars stolen:

Lock your car doors when your vehicle is left unattended

Remove any keys or fobs from the vehicle when you are not in it

Remove any expensive or valuable items from your vehicle if it must be left outdoors

Do not leave your car running with the keys in it while you are not present

Install surveillance cameras on the exterior of your home

Try installing a remote starter kit if your vehicle is not equipped with one if you like to warm your vehicle up in the morning

Police have applied for the American Rescue Plan Act auto theft and violence grant in an effort to combat the rise in vehicle thefts.

Any thefts should be reported to police by calling 203-294-2800.