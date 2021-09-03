West Hartford

Car Wanted For Involvement in Homicide Rams Into Several Police Cruisers in West Hartford: PD

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

The person driving a car that is wanted in connection with a homicide hit several police cruisers while fleeing from West Hartford police, according to officials.

Authorities said the car believed to be involved in a homicide was observed by West Hartford police and the state police narcotics task force Friday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

State police tried to stop the car in Hartford but the vehicle then rammed into several police cruisers before fleeing the area, officials said.

The car was seen driving through West Hartford briefly before entering Interstate 84 East. Police later found the car in East Hartford, they said.

Local

new haven 10 hours ago

Person Struck By Train Near West Haven

woodstock fair 14 hours ago

Woodstock Fair Finally Opens After 2020 Covid Closure, 2021 Weather Delay

Authorities said West Hartford police have been assisting the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division in relation to the investigation.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

West HartfordConnecticut State Policewest hartford policehomicide investigationpolice cruisers struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us