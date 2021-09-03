Car Wanted For Involvement in Homicide Rams Into Several Police Cruisers in West Hartford: PD

The person driving a car that is wanted in connection with a homicide hit several police cruisers while fleeing from West Hartford police, according to officials.

Authorities said the car believed to be involved in a homicide was observed by West Hartford police and the state police narcotics task force Friday afternoon.

State police tried to stop the car in Hartford but the vehicle then rammed into several police cruisers before fleeing the area, officials said.

The car was seen driving through West Hartford briefly before entering Interstate 84 East. Police later found the car in East Hartford, they said.

Authorities said West Hartford police have been assisting the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division in relation to the investigation.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. No additional information was immediately available.