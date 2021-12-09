Car Windows Smashed Near Fitness Centers in Bristol: Police

Windows of vehicles parked in Bristol were smashed Thursday morning, items were taken and police said many of the incidents were at fitness centers along major roadways.

Police said they responded to several calls.

They are urging people to be aware of their surroundings and warn not to keep valuables in vehicles.

Police also urge people to remove vehicle keys, lock your vehicles and do not let them idle while unattended.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 or the Bristol

Police Communications Center at 860 584-3011, but do not approach any suspects.