Car with child inside is stolen on Barbour Street in Hartford

Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a child inside on Barbour Street in Hartford Tuesday night.

The police department said they received a call about a car stolen in the area of 91 Barbour St. at about 7:15 p.m.

Minutes after officers got there, the car and child were found further down Barbour Street. Police said the kid was not hurt and is safe.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot before officers arrived. A K9 tried to find them but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.