Car with child inside stolen from store in New Haven

Police are investigating after a car with a child inside of it was stolen from a store in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Walgreens on Whalley Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Once there, police began to look for the vehicle.

Shortly later, investigators said the vehicle was found at the intersection of Boulevard and Argonne Street.

The child was found unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators are trying to talk to witnesses and are searching for surveillance footage.

At this time, an arrest has not been made.