New London police issue warning after card skimmer was found at supermarket

New London police are issuing a warning after a card skimmer was found at a supermarket.

Police said they found a card skimmer at NSA Supermarket at 332 S. Frontage Road while conducting inspections for card skimmers at retail locations.

Card skimmers are devices that could illegally capture your credit and debit card information and police are urging customers to check their transactions and alert their bank about any suspicious account activity.

Illegal card skimmers have been found at several stores across the state and New London police urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious devices or activities at payment terminals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who has information to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, extension 0 or contact the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).