Career Fair Focused on Jobs in Early Learning, Child Care Being Held in Hartford

The City of Hartford is hosting a career fair focused on jobs in early learning and child care on Saturday.

City officials said the fair features over 20 different early learning programs and organizations who are looking to fill over 50 jobs.

The job opportunities include substitute teachers, assistant teachers, lead classroom teachers, cooks and lifeguards. Many of the positions offer on-the-job training, officials said.

Qualifications range from a high school diploma to a teacher's certification.

“This is a great opportunity to find new career opportunities doing work that makes a huge difference for children and families in our community,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in part in a statement.

The event is being held at Hartford City Hall and runs until 1 p.m.