Caregiver accused of stealing elderly patient's identity in Windsor Locks

By Angela Fortuna

Windsor Locks police
A caregiver has been arrested after allegedly stealing the identity of a patient in her care to open a credit card in their name in Windsor Locks.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said they received a complaint about an identity theft involving a 94-year-old resident.

Investigators determined that the patient's in-home caregiver had obtained personal identifying information to open a Chase Amazon Prime Visa credit card in their name.

Over the course of about three months, the caregiver spent over $9,000 in goods and services, according to police.

Detectives arrested the caregiver and she faces first-degree identity theft charges. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 20.

