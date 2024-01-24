Caregiver arrested for alleged sex assault of Thomaston resident

A live-in caregiver has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a resident in Thomaston.

The police department said they received a complaint from an 84-year-old resident that they had been sexually assaulted on two occasions.

Investigators were made aware of the incident in October 2023. The person's caregiver, Risikat Amodu, 60, of New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday after turning herself in.

Amodu faces charges including two counts of sexual assault by false representation of a healthcare professional and two counts of intentional cruelty to persons.

She was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.