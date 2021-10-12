Caregivers of Sunrise Group Homes, Day Programs Strike for Livable Wages

Caregivers at Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs are striking on Tuesday morning.

The caregivers are demanding livable wages, affordable health insurance and a pension, according to the New England Health Care Employees union.

Sunrise operates 28 group homes and day programs that serve over 160 people in multiple locations across the state.

Picket lines were scheduled to be at four locations starting at 6 a.m. including in Hartford, Columbia, New London and Danielson.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the agency and has not yet heard back.