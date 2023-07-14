Carjackers crashed into woman, threatened her at gunpoint in Windsor Locks: police

Police are searching for the carjackers who they said crashed into a woman’s car in Windsor Locks, dragged her, held a gun to her head, and threatened to kill her before stealing her vehicle.

The armed carjacking happened around 10:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road.

Police said the victim said she was heading to the post office when someone bumped the back of her 2020 Infinity, so she got out to inspect the damage.

A male then got out of the Acura that struck her and the victim said she was calling the police.

As the victim walked back to her Infinity, two males with handguns grabbed her and dragged her back toward their car, police said.

The victim said the carjackers put a handgun to her temple and another into the left torso and one of the males said, "If you scream, I’ll kill you,” police said.

Another male then got into the driver's side of her Infinity and they left, stranding her, and headed toward Suffield, police said.

The victim called the Windsor Locks Police Department.

She had a small laceration near her left temple but refused medical attention, police said.

Several items and cash were in the stolen Infinity and police were able to follow the tracker in the car and found it unoccupied on Richards Street in New Britain.

New Britain police recovered the vehicle and it was towed back to the Windsor Locks Police Department.