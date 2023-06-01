Carjackers Punch, Rob Victim at Gunpoint in Hartford

Carjackers punched and robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy in Hartford early Thursday morning and took jewelry and his car, according to police.

Officers responded to the Walgreens at 161 Washington St. just after 1 a.m. to investigate an armed carjacking and the victim told them that two men approached him, one pointed a gun at him and the other pulled him from his vehicle, police said.

One of the robbers punched the victim and stole jewelry he was wearing, police said.

Police said one of the robbers stole the victim’s car while the other left in another vehicle.

