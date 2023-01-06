Carjacking at UConn, Crash in Hartford Believed to Be Connected: Police

Police are investigating a carjacking on the UConn campus in Storrs Thursday night and authorities believe one of the suspects was caught after a chase through West Hartford into Hartford.

A statement the UConn Division of University Safety sent to the UConn community said there was an armed robbery and vehicle theft in a Hilltop Apartments parking lot just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, they were notified that a person matching the description of one of the suspects was taken into police custody after a crash in Hartford and another was being sought.

The vehicle involved in the crash matches the description of a vehicle driven by suspects in the incident at UConn, according to the UConn statement, and the UConn and Hartford police departments believe the people and incident are connected and they will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office to seek criminal prosecution.

Hartford police said they had received a complaint Thursday that a 2018 BMW X5 was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area and the vehicle was used Thursday night in a carjacking on the UConn Storrs campus.

Around 8:49 a.m. on Friday, West Hartford police saw the BMW, tried to stop it, the driver fled and West Hartford police pursued the vehicle into Hartford, according to Hartford police.

The BMW hit two vehicles in the area of 1200 Park St. and a 19-year-old Hartford man ran and was taken into custody by members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Task Force, according to Hartford police.

A firearm was seized while police apprehended him, Hartford police said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, criminal trover in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and assault on police.

UConn said Student Health & Wellness – Mental Health is available for free, confidential support for undergraduate and graduate students and the UConn Employee Assistance Program can connect faculty and staff with helpful resources as well.