Cars Catch Fire After Hitting Tree, Driving Over Downed Power Lines in Simsbury

By Angela Fortuna

Two cars caught fire in Simsbury after colliding with a tree and stopping on downed power lines Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Nod Road after two cars traveling in opposite directions were unable to stop and struck a tree. The tree fell and pulled down primary power lines.

The vehicles came to a stop on the power lines and as a result, both cars caught fire, according to authorities.

An occupant of one of the cars sustained minor injuries, police said.

Nod Road is closed between Route 185, also known as Hartford Road, and 140 Nod Rd. Utility crews are working to restore power and it's unclear how long the road will remain closed.

