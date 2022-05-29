Memorial Day Weekend

Cars Line up Before Gates Open at Hammonasset State Park

Some say they were already waiting in line 30 minutes before gates officially opened.

By Jolie Sherman

From camping to swimming to boating, people across the state are making use of the warm weather this Memorial Day weekend.

Some families came out early Sunday to Hammonasset State Park to enjoy the holiday by the water.

"We left our house at about 6:30 a.m. and, when we got here, there was a line," said Erica Hallberg of Winsor. "The booths weren't even open yet. People were standing outside of their cars, just waiting to get in." 

One family came in shortly before 8 a.m. with a large tent, bags of food and equipment for karaoke. Others had big beach-day plans in the sand.

"We're going to make a hole in the ground, and then we're going to put water in it and try to catch a crab," said Gianna of Rockville.

For others, it was a time to spend with loved ones.

"I'm here with my whole family, my nephews, my nieces, my brother, my sister-in-law and my boyfriend," said Ashyra Perez of Hartford.

Perez's family was one of the first to set up on the beach. By 10 a.m., it was a non-stop flow of cars by the booths.

A veteran who served in the navy said while he's out at the beach, he'll be thinking about those who served all weekend long.

"I'd like to thank the veterans. What today is really about is the veterans and past veterans. That's most important to me," said Jeffery Moule of Windsor. 

For those wanting to get to state parks this weekend and during the summer, the state has a new program called ParkConneCT that runs through Labor Day.

It works to provide transportation within a 10-minute walking distance to several beaches and state parks.

