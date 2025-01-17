One Cash5 ticket in CT won $100,000 Thursday

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Thursday.
The winning numbers were 7-11-17-23-29.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Jimmie’s Market at 38 Germantown Road in Danbury, according to the CT Lottery.
This was the third Cash5 jackpot winner of the year and the second one in Danbury.
2025 Cash5 jackpot winners
- Jan. 2: The winning numbers were 3-4-6-11-25. The ticket was sold at Sully`s Mobil Mart at 382 Vauxhall St. in New London, according to the Connecticut Lottery.
- Jan. 8: The winning numbers were 2-10-15-27-28. The ticket was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart at 25 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.
