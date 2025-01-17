One Cash5 ticket in CT won $100,000 Thursday

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Thursday.

The winning numbers were 7-11-17-23-29.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Jimmie’s Market at 38 Germantown Road in Danbury, according to the CT Lottery.

This was the third Cash5 jackpot winner of the year and the second one in Danbury.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners