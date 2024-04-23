$100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner for second day in a row

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut for the second day in a row.

The winning numbers on Monday were 3-6-25-27-35.

No information was immediately available on where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold.

There was a $100,000 jackpot winner on Sunday night as well.

That ticket was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron. The winning numbers on Sunday were 6-18-24-32-35.

There have been 17 Cash5 jackpot wins this year.