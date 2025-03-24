Cash5 ticket won $100,000 jackpot

There was a Cash5 winner in Connecticut on Friday.

The winning numbers were 5-7-11-13-32.

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1087 Old Colony Road in Meriden, according to the Connecticut Lottery website.

This was the ninth Cash5 jackpot win of the year.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners