Cash5 ticket sold in Milford won $100,000

A Cash5 player won $100,000 on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 3-5-7-14-23.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ticket that won $100,000 was sold at Cumberland Farms at 258-266 Boston Post Road in Milford, according to the CT Lottery. This was the 13th Cash5 jackpot win this year.

There were 3,838 winning tickets that won prizes ranging from $2 to the one $100,000 winner.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners