Cash5 ticket sold in Milford won $100,000

A Cash5 player won $100,000 on Tuesday.
The winning numbers were 3-5-7-14-23.
The ticket that won $100,000 was sold at Cumberland Farms at 258-266 Boston Post Road in Milford, according to the CT Lottery. This was the 13th Cash5 jackpot win this year.
There were 3,838 winning tickets that won prizes ranging from $2 to the one $100,000 winner.
2025 Cash5 jackpot winners
- Jan. 2: 3-4-6-11-25. One ticket won$100,000. It was sold at Sully`s Mobil Mart at 382 Vauxhall St. in New London.
- Jan. 8: 2-10-15-27-28. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart at 25 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.
- Jan. 16: 7-11-17-23-29. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Jimmie’s Market at 38 Germantown Road in Danbury.
- Feb. 8: 7-11-13-14-15. Two tickets won $86,297. One was sold at Stanley Foodmart at 406 Huntington Turnpike in Bridgeport.
- Feb. 8: 7-11-13-14-15. Two tickets won $86,297. One was sold at Middlebury Sunoco at 550 Middlebury Road in Middlebury.
- Feb. 21: 2-3-11-17-23. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at the Citgo at 1312 Whitney Ave. in Hamden
- Feb. 26: 3-11-20-26-32. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Uptown News & Variety at 4200 Main St. in Bridgeport
- March 11: 1-10-11-15-23. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Oceanview Fine Wine & Spirits on Jones Hill Road in West Haven.
- March 21: 5-7-11-13-32. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1087 Old Colony Road in Meriden.
- March 31: 4-9-23-24-25. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Julia’s Market at 949 Boston Post Road in West Haven.
- April 13: 3-11-23-31-33. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 3300 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.
- April 19: 6-10-13-19-23. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store at 377 Campbell Ave. in West Haven.
- April 29: 3-5-7-14-23. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 258-266 Boston Post Road in Milford.