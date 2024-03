Cash5 players win two $100,000 jackpots in a week

Two Cash5 tickets won $100,000 jackpots in a week.

A Cash5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 5-7-8-15-16. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich.

It was the second Cash5 winner in less than a week.

A ticket for the Monday, Feb. 26 drawing also won $100,000. It was sold at Henny Penny in Madison.

The winning numbers were 1-3-21-27-34.