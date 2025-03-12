Cash5 ticket sold in West Haven won $100,000  

Someone won $100,000 playing Cash5 on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 1-10-11-15-23.

The ticket was sold at Oceanview Fine Wine & Spirits on Jones Hill Road in West Haven.

This was the eighth Cash5 jackpot win of the year.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners