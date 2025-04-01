Cash5 ticket sold in West Haven won $100,000 jackpot

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 4-9-23-24-25.

The ticket was sold at Julia’s Market at 949 Boston Post Road in West Haven, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

This was the 10th Cash5 jackpot winner this year.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners