Cash5 ticket won $100,000 jackpot

Someone won the $100,000 Cash5 jackpot on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 3-11-20-26-32.

The ticket was sold at Uptown News & Variety at 4200 Main St. in Bridgeport, according to the CT Lottery.

This was the fourth Cash5 jackpot win in February and the seventh this year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners