Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Wednesday

Someone who bought a Cash5 ticket in Connecticut for the drawing on Wednesday has won $100,000.
The winning numbers were 4-8-12-16-18.
The ticket was sold at Super 7 Food & Market at 109 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk, according to CT Lottery.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024
- Jan. 15: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
- Jan. 20: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
- Jan. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Feb. 5, - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford.
- Feb. 6: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.
- Feb. 10: 7-14-17-26-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at the Gulf at 872 East Main Street in Meriden.
- Feb. 26: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Henny Penny in Madison. The winning numbers were 1-3-21-27-34.
- March 3: 5-7-8-15-16. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich.
- March 8: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Track News & Variety at 30 Station Place in Stamford.
- March 19: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford. The winning numbers were 1-3-4-11-29.
- March 24: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at 695 Bridgeport Ave. in Milford. The winning numbers were 2-6-30-34-3
- March 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Checkers Food Store at 73 Pratt St. in Meriden. The winning numbers were 6-8-18-19-25.
- March 29: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1302 Blue Hills and 6 Old Windsor Road in Bloomfield. The winning numbers were 1-3-8-12-27.
- April 21: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron.
- April 22: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers on Monday were 3-6-25-27-35. The ticket was sold at EZ Stop in Stratford.
- April 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 6-10-11-16-23. The ticket was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven.
- April 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop And Convenience at 487 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford. The winning numbers were 1-4-14-16-29.
- April 28: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Main Street Shell at 696 Main St. in Ansonia.
- May 10: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Tobacco Express at 320 Main St. in East Haven.
- June 2: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 410 Reidville Drive in Waterbury. The winning numbers were 2-13-25-26-30.
- June 7: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Norwalk Smoke Shop at 68 Main St. in Norwalk.
- June 27: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Wethersfield Liquors at 1101 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.
- July 16: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 2-15-19-26-28.
- July 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 6-7-11-19-31.
- Aug. 6: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 7-17-18-28-35.
- Aug. 13: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 8-10-11-23-34. The ticket was sold at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main St. in Stamford.
- Aug. 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-5-9-15-21 and the ticket was sold at Big Y Express on West Stafford Road in Stafford Springs.
- Aug. 25: Two tickets won $73,285. The winning numbers were 6-16-19-23-27.
- Aug. 31: Two tickets won $79,280. The winning numbers were 1-2-5-10-12. One winning ticket was sold at Super Stop & Shop on Torringford Street in Torrington.
- Aug. 31: Two tickets won $79,280. The winning numbers were 1-2-5-10-12. One winning ticket was sold at Express Mini Mart on Main Street in East Hartford.
- Sept. 3: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 3-7-13-30-32. The ticket was sold at Toor Wine & Liquor on Windsor Avenue in Windsor.
- Sept. 16: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 7-10-17-28-29. The ticket was sold at Cove Convenience on Cove Road in Stamford.
- Sept. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 16-18-22-28-35. The ticket was sold at Ellington Quick Mart on Windsorville Road in Ellington.
- Sept. 26: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 1-5-7-11-18. The ticket was sold at Isaacs Mini Mart at 18 Mountain Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Oct. 18: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-5-12-19-26. The ticket was sold at News Express on Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield.
- Oct. 22: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 25-27-30-32-34. The ticket was sold at LaBonne’s Market on Waterbury Road in Prospect
