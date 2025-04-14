Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Sunday

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Sunday.

The winning numbers were 3-11-23-31-33.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 3300 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

This was the 11th Cash5 jackpot winner of the year and the first one this month.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners