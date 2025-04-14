Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Sunday

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Sunday.
The winning numbers were 3-11-23-31-33.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 3300 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.
This was the 11th Cash5 jackpot winner of the year and the first one this month.
2025 Cash5 jackpot winners
- Jan. 2: 3-4-6-11-25. One ticket won$100,000. It was sold at Sully`s Mobil Mart at 382 Vauxhall St. in New London.
- Jan. 8: 2-10-15-27-28. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart at 25 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.
- Jan. 16: 7-11-17-23-29. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Jimmie’s Market at 38 Germantown Road in Danbury.
- Feb. 8: 7-11-13-14-15. Two tickets won $86,297. One was sold at Stanley Foodmart at 406 Huntington Turnpike in Bridgeport.
- Feb. 8: 7-11-13-14-15. Two tickets won $86,297. One was sold at Middlebury Sunoco at 550 Middlebury Road in Middlebury.
- Feb. 21: 2-3-11-17-23. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at the Citgo at 1312 Whitney Ave. in Hamden
- Feb. 26: 3-11-20-26-32. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Uptown News & Variety at 4200 Main St. in Bridgeport
- March 11: 1-10-11-15-23. One ticket won $100,000. It was sold at Oceanview Fine Wine & Spirits on Jones Hill Road in West Haven.
- March 21: 5-7-11-13-32. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1087 Old Colony Road in Meriden.
- March 31: 4-9-23-24-25. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Julia’s Market at 949 Boston Post Road in West Haven.
- April 13: 3-11-23-31-33. One ticket won $100,000. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 3300 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.