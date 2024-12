Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Tuesday night

There was a $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 3-6-8-18-20 and the ticket was sold at Sam`s News at 60 Access Road in Stratford, according to the CT Lottery. The winner has until June 8 to claim it.

There is one other Cash5 jackpot-winning ticket out there that has not been claimed and the deadline is approaching.

Someone who bought a ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main St. in Stamford won $100,000. The winning numbers were 8-10-11-23-34. The deadline to claim that prize is Feb. 9.

See the list of Cash5 jackpot winners below.