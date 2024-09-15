Monroe

Cat dead, person hospitalized after fire at condo in Monroe

By Angela Fortuna

Monroe Volunteer Fire Department

A cat has died and a person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a condo complex in Monroe Saturday night.

The fire department said they responded to Rosewood Circle at Northbrook Condominiums for a reported structure fire at 6:30 p.m.

Responding crews found fire coming from the second floor of a tri-level townhouse-style building.

Officials said a home health aide and police officers carried out a disabled resident, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

While conducting a search, firefighters found a cat who died from smoke inhalation.

Residents in three adjoining units were able to safely evacuate. One of the adjoining units sustained smoke damage while the other two weren't damaged.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The fire was deemed unintentional and it started in the kitchen, according to firefighters.

"We stress the importance of having working smoke alarms and quickly evacuating and not going back into the building," the fire department said on Facebook.

