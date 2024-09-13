Cat dead, several animals rescued after fire in Stamford

A firefighter is injured and a cat has died after a basement fire in Stamford Thursday afternoon.

The Stamford Fire Department said they responded to a home on Noble Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement of a multi-family home.

Firefighters entered the basement and found an unconscious dog and several other animals. They performed CPR on some of the animals, all of which were taken to Stamford's Cornell University Veterinary Specialists.

As of Thursday night, all the of the pets were doing well, except for one cat that died, according to the fire department.

Crews said thermal imaging cameras helped locate the unconscious animals and expedited the rescue process.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze. The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.