Stamford

Cat dead, several animals rescued after fire in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Stamford Fire Department

A firefighter is injured and a cat has died after a basement fire in Stamford Thursday afternoon.

The Stamford Fire Department said they responded to a home on Noble Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement of a multi-family home.

Firefighters entered the basement and found an unconscious dog and several other animals. They performed CPR on some of the animals, all of which were taken to Stamford's Cornell University Veterinary Specialists.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As of Thursday night, all the of the pets were doing well, except for one cat that died, according to the fire department.

Crews said thermal imaging cameras helped locate the unconscious animals and expedited the rescue process.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze. The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us