Cat dies after being abandoned in the cold in Meriden

A cat died after being abandoned in the cold in Meriden over the weekend, according to Meriden Animal Control.

A couple driving on Evansville Avenue near Meriden Markham Airport around 11 a.m. on Saturday spotted something in the snow. When they checked it out, they found a cat in a carrier. They brought the cat into their car and called animal control officers, who responded to the scene.

The animal control officer said she immediately realized the cat was suffering and in desperate need of care. She was taken to a veterinarian, where they named her Lizzy.

Not only was Lizzy suffering from hypothermia, she showed signs of being neglected for an extended period of time, according to Meriden Animal Control.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We know the word dumped gets used far too often in animal welfare posts, but this poor girl truly was DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD!" Meriden Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Her fur was matted, she was emaciated, dehydrated, and she had nails growing into her paw pads, causing beeleding and infection, animal control officers said.

The back of the carrier was left open, but Lizzy was too weak to move, they said.

Despite the best efforts of the veterinarian, Lizzy did not make it through the night.

Meriden Animal Control is asking anyone who might be able to help them find who dumped Lizzy to call them at (203) 235-4179.